Hilarie Burton Reflects on Pete Wentz's Inappropriate One Tree Hill Storyline

Awkward.

One Tree Hill fans: Remember when Pete Wentz guest-starred as himself on three episodes of season three between 2005 and 2006? Well, as Hilarie Burton pointed out in a new interview, it didn't turn out to be so great a role. "Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude," the actress, who famously played Peyton Sawyer from the pilot through to the sixth season, told People. "And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl."

"That is forever now on TV," she candidly added. "You don't get to takesie backsie that one."

But, as Burton explained, it was not as easy to see how inappropriate the storyline was behind the scenes. "I don't think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life," the 38-year-old star explained. "And so it wasn't until even I watched it back that I was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit.'"