Adele Makes Rare Appearance to Mark 4th Anniversary of Fatal Grenfell Fire

Adele is sharing support on the four-year anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner, who rarely makes public appearances, is featured delivering a powerful message in footage posted to YouTube on Monday, June 14. The video was shared by Grenfell United, a group comprised of families of victims and survivors from the 2017 fire that claimed 72 lives after a kitchen fire started a blaze in the 24-story building.

"Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions," Adele shared. "Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves."

She continued, "And for that, I'd like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."