Sammi Giancola Fuels Christian Biscardi Breakup Rumors By Ditching Engagement Ring

Is there trouble in paradise?
On Monday, June 14, Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola continued to fuel rumors that she and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, have decided to call it quits. The duo, who announced their engagement in March 2019, sparked breakup speculation earlier this month after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased photos of one another.
Fast forward to two weeks, and the MTV star has raised even more eyebrows. While attending the grand opening of her new store, Sweetheart Coast, in New Jersey, the reality TV personality noticeably ditched her diamond engagement ring.
"It was obvious she wasn't wearing her ring," an eyewitness tells E! News, adding, "Everyone was speculating about it. She didn't mention her fiancé or wedding...Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn't there. It was noticeable."
Despite this detail, the eagle-eyed observer notes the 34-year-old star "was very nice and in a good mood."
A second eyewitness shares similar sentiments, telling E! News, "She was happy throughout and seemed excited to be able to interact with her fans. She didn't talk about her relationship and no one asked her either."
One fan, who attended Sweetheart Coast's opening, posed with the business mogul and shared photos that showed Sammi's ring finger looking visibly empty.
In early June, the pair first sparked rumors that they ended their engagement after fans noticed they unfollowed each other. Moreover, Christian completely wiped any sign of Sammi from his page.
While Sammi doesn't have any recent photos of Christian on her feed, she does have a picture of her engagement ring from February 2020. She also has images of Christian's proposal in 2019.
"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she shared at the time. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"
She later added, "Still feels surreal..."
At this time, both Sammi and Christian have yet to publicly discuss the status of their relationship. E! News has reached out to the Jersey Shore alum for comment and we have yet to receive a response.
—Reporting by Gabi Falk & Spencer Lubitz