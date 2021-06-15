Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends Were Never Mentioned On KUWTK

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Not Showing Love Life

Khloe Kardashian tells it like it is.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, June 17 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe calls out Kourtney Kardashian for pulling back in later seasons. Host Andy Cohen asks whether Khloe still believes she is among the few family members that is truly an open book onscreen.

"There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives," Khloe reasons. "Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too."

Khloe adds that it's not about creating drama if there isn't any. "If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that's when it's unfair," Khloe explains. "But if there's really nothing else going on in someone else's life, what are they supposed to share?"