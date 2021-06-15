How Paul Walker's Daughter Played a Key Role in Ensuring F9 Honors His Legacy

The Fast and Furious franchise is continuing on without the late Paul Walker, but his daughter Meadow Walker is ensuring the movie stays true to her father's vision.
As F9's Ludacris tells SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, the actor's daughter, as well as his brother Cody, were "constantly" on set to help the cast make sure "his legacy can be incorporated."
Fans of the Fast and Furious films will remember that Paul's character Brian O'Conner lives on in the movies, although he isn't involved in the group's dealings.
For this reason, Jordana Brewster says it was especially important to have Cody and Mia "representing him," explaining, "I always want to do him right. So that is something I don't take lightly."
She adds Paul remains a "big part" of the movies, confirming he has an influence on her character Mia Toretto, who is the sibling of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.
When it comes to their lives off screen, Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, says Paul is "present spiritually at all times," but they "always miss him," even after all these years.
Jordana agrees, adding, "I think Chris put it beautifully when he said Paul's presence is always, always with us and we always want to honor his legacy."
It's clear the Fast and Furious cast thinks of themselves as a family, which includes Meadow.
Since Paul's fatal car crash in 2013, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and more have included the 22-year-old in their lives, as her father would have wanted.
This May, Meadow shared a photo with her "family," including Vin and his daughter, Hania. Vin commented on the photo, "All love, Always..."
And on Meadow's 21st birthday, Vin let his late best friend's daughter know just how loved she is by him and his family. "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," the actor wrote alongside an image of the model. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."
To see how Meadow influenced F9, see the movie when it premieres in theaters on Friday, June 25.