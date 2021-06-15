15 Gender-Neutral Apparel & Beauty Brands We're Loving

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Let's face it, fashion and beauty are for everyone!
Over the past few years, many brands have ditched gendered marketing and opted for more inclusive messaging that caters to all individuals regardless of how they identify. Not mention, celebs like Harry Styles have helped break down gender norms and change the way we view gender in relation to beauty and fashion. From makeup and skincare to clothing and fragrances, we're rounded up 15 of our favorite gender-neutral brands that are making the beauty and fashion spaces more accessible, welcoming and celebratory of all individuals.
See below for our picks!
Phluid Project x Saks Off Fifth
In honor of Pride month, Saks Off Fifth teamed up with The Phluid Project to create a gender-neutral capsule collection. 100% of proceeds from this collection, which includes shoes, shirts, bags and more, will be donated to The Phluid Phoundation.
Jecca Blac
Inspired by helping teach trans women how to do their makeup, professional makeup artist Jecca Blac launched a makeup brand that celebrates all makeup wearers. The vegan Sculpt & Soften Palette will help lift and add dimension to the face while providing a skin-like finish. Plus, the palette includes a 34-page guide detailing various contouring and highlighting methods.
Jambys
Jambys offers some of dreamiest loungewear we've ever worn! Not only can you choose from dozens of playful color combos, but their genderless styles are incredibly soft and comfortable.
Boy Smells
Known for their delicious-smelling candles, Boy Smells recently launched a line of "genderful fine fragrances" formulated to celebrate all bodies.
Hollister
This year, Hollister teamed up with student activists at GLSEN to create 40 gender-neutral styles that you can proudly rock year-round, not just during Pride month.
We Are Fluide
Designed for "all skin shades and gender expressions," We Are Fluide is leading the charge in making makeup accessible for everyone. From sparkly eyeliners to multipurpose glosses, their products are to die for.
Old Navy
Old Navy has a super cute line called Clothes in Common, which offers gender-neutral apparel styles for your little ones!
Ursa Major
The beloved skincare company is making sure all individuals have good skin days! From their nourishing cleansers to deodorants, there's no hinting that any of their products are exclusive to one gender.
Freedom Moses
Besides offering stylish and functional styles, Freedom Moses' slides are genderless, ageless, recyclable and 100% vegan. Not to mention, they're the ultimate pair of sandals for the summer months ahead.
Kinship
Created by scientists and industry experts, Kinship offers some pretty amazing genderless skincare products that will help transform all skin types. Their latest innovation is a daily lip treatment that will keep your pout plump, hydrated and super kissable.
Adidas
ICYMI, Adidas has rad gender-neutral apparel styles that will help you stay active while looking fresh regardless of how you identify. We don't know about you, but we're adding this colorful windbreaker to our carts.
Alder New York
From this Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist to transformative face masks, Alder New York's products are a must for self-care nights with your girlfriends, guy friends and non-binary friends.
Peregrine Kidswear
If you've been on the hunt for gender-inclusive styles for your babes, look no further than Peregrine Kidswear! The brand offers modern styles that will make your little ones look even cuter than they already are.
Henry Rose
Created by actress Michelle Pfeiffer, Henry Rose offers radically transparent personal care and genderless products like this dreamy perfume.
