Teyana Taylor Is a Big Mood in Studs' Bold New Campaign

Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive" is the face of the jewelry brand's new “Say It With Studs" earring collection.

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Get ready to express yourself with Studs' new "Say It With Studs" collection!

Studs, the brand that reimagines the ear piercing and earring experience, just launched the chicest earring collection that allows your earscape do the talking! The 20-piece lineup lets you mix and match words like "vibe," "LA" or "mood" to express how you're truly feeling.

Given the collection preaches being unapologetically bold, the brand tapped none other than singer, style icon, and most recently, the first Black woman to be named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive," Teyana Taylor to be the face of the new collection.

"I'm thrilled to model in Studs' new Say It With Studs campaign," Teyana revealed. "The brand and collection stand for bold self-expression, and with these new word earrings I can let my ear do the talking for me. I chose "Big Drip", "NYC Vibe Baby" "Fuck Y'all" and "Big Mood" as my earscapes because that's my vibe. I love that you can mix and match these studs to create phrases that fit whatever mood you're in."

The "Say It With Studs" collection is now available to shop on Studs.com. To shop a few of our favorites from the new launch, scroll below!

Upgrade Your Earscape for Summer with Studs

WTF Stud

You know you think "wtf" at least a few times a day, so why not have your ears do the talking for you.

$22 Single $44 Pair
Studs

XO Stud

Give your precious lobes some TLC with this XO stud! Perfect for date nights, Valentine's Day and reminding yourself on a daily basis to practice self-love.

$22 Single $44 Pair
Studs

Connector Chain

If you want to add some edge and fun to your earscape, pick up a connector chain. Whether you have it connecting your first to second lobe piercing or to your cartilage, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$10 Single $20 Pair
Studs

Vibe Stud

Studs' new collection is a vibe! Pair this stud with the "dope stud" to show everyone that you have a dope vibe.

$22 Single $44 Pair
Studs

Mood Stud

Layer this stud with the "big stud" to demonstrate your ears are a big mood!

$22 Single $44 Pair
Studs

LA Stud

Whether you live in LA or NYC or those cities hold a special place in your heart, show off your pride with these city-themed earrings.

$22 Single $44 Pair
Studs

Looking for more fashion inspo from Teyana? Check out 9 things you need from the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor collection to up your style game.

