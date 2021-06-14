Tamera Mowry's 5-Year-Old Daughter Auditions to Be Her Co-Star in Adorable Acting Video

Another star is born.
Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the most adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter, Ariah, showing off her splendid acting skills and the end result is enough to make anyone's day.
"I just may have a little actress on my hands," the actress captioned the cute June 14 Instagram post. "She kept saying, ‘Mommy, I want to be in a movie with you,' and so we have been ‘practicing our acting.' I love #myminime."
In the short clip, the Home & Family star is heard telling her daughter, "Well, you said that you wanted to be in a movie with mommy, right?" And when Ariah nodded her head in agreement, Tamera then instructed her, "Okay, well, can you show me if you can listen."
The talented toddler then showcased an impressive full range of emotions including her best happy, sad, shocked and angry faces. Ariah's mom even reacted to one of her "faces" on the spot, saying, "Oh! That's pretty good."
After the 5-year-old completely nailed her "audition," her mom has the most delightful response by saying, "Guess what? You got the part!"
And judging by her extended audience within the comment section of the post, everyone was in complete agreement that she has the makings of a true star. Some would even say she reminded fans of other talented family members, too.
"Her shocked face looks just like her Uncle's shocked face when he was little!!!" one user wrote, referencing Tamera's younger brother, Tahj Mowry. "WOW!!! That was a ‘Smart Guy' shocked face INDEED! She's ADORABLE!!!"
Another fan commented, "It's the way she had to prepare for the negative emotions! You're doing great, sweetie!!!"
Since Tamera recently starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas Comes Twice—it's only natural that fans can already picture the little one participating in any future holiday magic. "Omg! I'd love to see her with you in a Hallmark movie!!" one fan wrote. "Maybe a Christmas movie! She'd be perfect!!"
Tamera first revealed her kids were recently bit by the acting bug on Daily Pop back in December 2020. Ariah, along with her 8-year-old brother, Aden, developed the desire to act after watching re-runs of Sister, Sister, which is, as fans may recall, the ‘90s hit sitcom Tamera starred in alongside her twin sister, Tia Mowry.
"They love Sister, Sister," Tamera shared with host Justin Sylvester. "Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors."
Safe to say that Ariah might be well on her way to making her dream come true!