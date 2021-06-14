Jennifer Aniston Shares Precious Pics With Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco on Goddaughter's 17th Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Jennifer Aniston is proving she'll always be there for her bestie's whole family.

After Courteney Cox shared adorable throwback pics to social media to celebrate daughter Coco Arquette turning 17 on Sunday, June 13, Jen followed suit as she posted pics of herself with the teen for the special day.

One shot from years ago featured the 52-year-old star of The Morning Show with a broad smile while holding up the girl, who is Jen's goddaughter and appeared to be about to lovingly hold the actress' face. "Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious!" Jen captioned it.

Another image showed the two Friends alums, who recently appeared together on the long-running sitcom's HBO Max reunion, posing together while a seemingly sleepy Coco was sucking on one of her own fingers. Jennifer simply used three smiling-with-hearts emojis to caption that one.

Earlier in the day, Courteney had posted a carousel of photos featuring her only child with former husband David Arquette, who the 56-year-old Cougar Town alum split up with in 2010.