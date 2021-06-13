Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate One-Year Anniversary: Inside their Road to Romance

Watch : Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

Happy anniversary, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker!

On Saturday, June 12, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 24-year-old Phoenix Suns basketball player celebrated one year of dating. He shared on his Instagram Story photos from a trip they took to Sedona, Ariz. and a video taken at a lakeside restaurant, captioning them "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]." Kendall shared his latter post as well as a couple of photos of the two, including one of them cuddled together.

Back in April, two months after the couple made their romance Instagram official, a source told E! News, "This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

The source added, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."