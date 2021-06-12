Ellen Pompeo Has a Mini Grey's Anatomy Reunion With 2 Fan Favorites

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Gone, but not forgotten! Ellen Pompeo is still hanging out with two of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's most beloved doctors.

On June 11, the Grey's Anatomy star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her new dinner companions, Eric Dane and Justin Chambers. In the video, Eric and Ellen pose for a pic as Justin—who is sporting a bleached-blonde hairstyle these days—comes up behind them and pretends to be their waiter. "What would you like for dinner?" he asks, as Ellen laughs.

As fans will recall, Eric portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy for six seasons, before the so-called "McSteamy" died in a tragic plane accident in 2012's season nine alongside Chyler Leigh's Lexie Grey.

While Grey's Anatomy is notorious for killing off a lot of its medical professionals, Justin's time on the show ended in perhaps an even more heartbreaking way in 2020. His character, Dr. Alex Karev, unexpectedly left Seattle and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) in order to reunite with his former spouse, Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and the twins he did not know he had. All Jo got was a letter, and all fans got was a voiceover-only performance from Justin in his final episode. (But we're not bitter or anything!)