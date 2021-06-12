14 Gifts to Celebrate National Rosé Day With Your Partner in Wine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's National Rosé Day! So, call up your rosé-loving bestie and enjoy a chilled glass (or bottle) of the beloved pink wine.
To help you celebrate the occasion, we rounded up cute tees, wine coolers, candles, beauty products and more rosé-inspired essentials. And of course, the rosé blends we always have on hand for girl's nights.
In honor of National Rosé Day, Drizly, an alcohol delivery service that brings your favorite beverages to your doorstep in less than 60 minutes, is offering $7 off for new customers only with code ROSEDAY until June 13.
Scroll below for the products that will help you stop and smell the rosé not just today but every day!
Pink Wine And Sunshine T Shirt by GimmeThreads
Pink wine and sunshine is our motto for this summer! Wear this adorable tee to your next girl's night in or to weekend brunch.
Yes Way Rosé
Did we initially buy this bottle because it looked cute? Yes. Is it as good as it looks? Absolutely.
Rosé All Day Soy Candle by FireCandlesbyMilena
Set the mood for your National Rosé Day celebrations with this chic, delicious-smelling candle. It features notes of rosé, peonies, passion fruit, jasmine, berries
musk and vanilla bean. Plus, it makes a great hostess gift!
Sugarfina Hampton Water 3-Piece Bento Box®
The Sugarfina x Hampton Water candy bento box is what dreams are made of! Pair your glass of pink wine with these delicious rosé-flavored gummies. You may want to get two boxes because you're not going to want to share!
Rosé All Day - 12oz Rose Gold Wine/Coffee Steel Tumbler
Sip on your rosé in style! These tumblers are a must for keeping your wine chilled on summer nights.
Wine-Infused Salts
Add some flair to your dinner with these wine-infused salts! In this set, you'll get three gourmet salts: Chardonnay Lemon & Thyme, Rosé Rosemary, Pinot Noir & Fennel.
NCLA Pink Champagne Sugar, Sugar Lip Scrub
Exfoliate, brighten and hydrate your lips with NCLA's 100% natural and vegan lip scrub that tastes like pink champagne!
Yes Way Rosé Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler
In honor of National Rosé Day, Igloo partnered with Yes Way Rosé, the popular female-owned rosé brand, to revamp their classic Playmate cooler to match the beloved pink wine.
La Marca Prosecco Rosé
Another rosé variety we always have on hand is La Marca's Prosecco Rosé. It offers a crisp taste and the perfect amount of bubbles.
Harper + Ari Rosé Exfoliating Sugar Cubes
Besides pouring yourself a glass of wine, add these exfoliating sugar cubes to your self-care night! You can score an extra 15% off when you use code: FRIEND.
Winesulator™ 25 oz Wine Canteen in Rose
Taking your celebrations outside? Don't forget this wine canteen that fits a full bottle of wine while maintaining the perfect temperature for over 24 hours.
Unwined by Hask Provence Rosé Deep Conditioner - 12 Pieces
If you're throwing a rosé-themed girl's night or perhaps a bachelorette weekend, definitely get this 12-pack of rosé-inspired deep conditioners. Packed with watermelon and rose extracts, grape seed oil and vitamin E, each pack will help restore, condition and smooth damaged locks.
Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé
This celeb-loved rosé is another one you should have ready to go for when the girls come over for a wine night!
Limited-Edition Grapefruit & Rosé Listerine Zero Alcohol Mouthwash
After a night of drinking, you might have wine breath! But, you don't have to let the fun stop thanks to this grapefruit and rosé-flavored mouthwash.
