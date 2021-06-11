Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Welcomes First Baby With Wife Stella

Miley Cyrus has become an aunt, now that younger brother Braison Cyrus and his wife have welcomed their first child.
Braison, 27, and Stella McBride Cyrus announced on Friday, June 11 that their newborn baby boy has arrived.
"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM," Braison wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding the infant. "He is 9 pounds and 22 inches of pure joy."
The proud dad added in his post, "God poured every bit of mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into him and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I'm so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."
Stella posted on her own page three photos of herself holding Bear, who is wearing a cap with a rainbow design.
"Bear chance cyrus was born on june 8th at 10:05pm," she wrote, adding a bear emoji. "We are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for...beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus , my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor. also..it needs to be said that all moms are badasses this s--t is not easy."
Back in December, Braison posted a photo to Instagram of the proud pair holding their sonogram. Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child," the actor and musician wrote in the caption. "This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already."
For her part, Stella posted in December that this "difficult year" had also provided the couple, who tied the knot in November 2019, with a very positive milestone.
"2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life!" she wrote back then.
Stella continued, "I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best dad ever."
At the time, Miley expressed her excitement about the big news by commenting on Braison's post, "Aunt Swinkle in the [house]."
The "See You Again" singer had attended the pair's 2019 nuptials with then-boyfriend Cody Simpson. Miley, 28, posted to Instagram at the time of the wedding, "My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin. I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella."