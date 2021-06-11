Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in What Looks Like Ben Affleck's Shirt

Watch : Is Jennifer Lopez Moving to Los Angeles for Ben Affleck?

It's not a letterman jacket, but Jennifer Lopez seemingly hinted that her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck is all hers again by sporting a shirt that looks like it belongs to the Gone Girl star.

The Hustlers star was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a red and black button down flannel shirt over a white crop top and sweatpants. Ben was seen wearing what appears to be the same shirt in May.

It's just one more sign that Bennifer is officially back on, nearly two decades after the pair's 2004 split. While the couple was tabloid fodder for years prior to their initial breakup, they nearly broke the internet back in April when the two were seen hanging out together at Jennifer's house in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has been spotted vacationing in Montana and Las Vegas, as well as schmoozing with friends in West Hollywood.

Recently, Ben seemingly rocked the watch that J.Lo gave him in her 2002 music video for "Jenny From the Block," yet another sign that the two were taking their romance to the next level.