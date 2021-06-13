KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Don't Miss Tina Fey Playing Dolly Parton in Girls5eva This Weekend on E!

Peacock original series Girls5eva give fans a sneak peek at the first four episodes airing on E!. Audiences will be stunned seeing producer Tina Fey give her best diva Dolly Parton impression!

By Samantha Bergeson 13 Jun, 2021 3:00 AMTags
TVDolly PartonTina FeySara BareillesPeacockNBCU
Watch: Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5Eva"

Talk about an amazing camE!o! 

This weekend, E! viewers can get a sneak peek at the hilarious Peacock comedy series Girls5eva with the first four hilarious episodes airing this Sunday, June 13. In fact, episode four has a special guest star: producer Tina Fey!

Girls5eva scene-stealer Sara Bareilles gushed about working with her idol Fey prior to the show's premiere. "I was playing opposite one of my heroes in this very absurd and playful way and trying to just show up wholeheartedly," the Broadway talent exclusively told E! News.

In the series, Fey gives audiences her best impression of Dolly Parton, who appears to help Bareilles' character hone her songwriting skills to stage a comeback. Needless to say, Bareilles realizes that her guardian angel version of Parton isn't real—but that doesn't make Fey's impression any less spot-on.

"She was very generous and it was just a ton of fun," Bareilles shared. "She was playing drumsticks on her boobs. I'm playing one on one basketball with Tina Fey dressed as Dolly Parton, high heels, in the middle of the night in Queens."

photos
Girls5Eva Character Posters

The Parton persona was well-crafted by the Girls5eva crew: Fey is almost unrecognizable with a towering blonde wig, Southern drawl and fake breasts. 

"You do a double take. She looked amazing," Bareilles recalled of first seeing Fey in costume. "Our hair and makeup design costuming crew did such an incredible job but then Tina just morphs into this other being."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Renée Elise GoldsberryBusy Philipps and Paula Pell underwent transformations of their own as a former '90s pop girl group. 

Watch the first four episodes of the hilarious series this Sunday, June 13 at 12 a.m. and 9 p.m. on E!.

Binge the whole series on Peacock any time!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie Visits Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment Building

2

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

3

Lauren Burnham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

4

Watch Gabrielle Union's Daughter React to Receiving a Tupac Shirt

5

Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Is Stabilized After Euro 2020 Collapse