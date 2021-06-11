Is Jana Kramer Dating Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn? See Her Answer

Watch : Jana Kramer "Happy" Seeing Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn

Perhaps not single for long.

Only a day after teasing her hot girl summer status on E! News' Daily Pop, Jana Kramer exclusively confirmed her budding romance with Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn.

"OK, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana smiled on this morning's June 11 episode. "We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."

Just call Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester "Justin Sleuth-vester" from now on. The E! personality shared side-by-side Instagram photos of Jana and Graham seemingly on the same couch together. Fans have similarly called out the duo's flirtations on social media. Graham even once commented that he would be "a lucky man to have someone like" Jana.

And just last night, Kramer and Bunn enjoyed a dinner date together at Catch restaurant in L.A. where they were photographed leaving with their arms around each other and giant smiles. Too cute.