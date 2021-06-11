YouTuber Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir Dead at 17 After Heart Operation

YouTuber Alex Dragomir, known online as Sir Kipsta, has passed away at the age of 17.
The teen, who shared his health journey with his followers, died after undergoing an operation on his heart, his family announced late Thursday, June 10. Tweeting from Alex's account, his sister wrote, "Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn't take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel Baby angel he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex."
"Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing," the message continued. "you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex ."
Alex's school also confirmed his passing in a tribute post. "@CockshutHillSch It is with great sadness, the news of ex student Alex Dragomir @KipstaUnited passing away today," the tweet read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time. Red heart R.I.P Alex."
Prior to his operation, Alex tweeted what would be his final message to his followers. "Going in for a life saving procedure," he wrote, "if it don't work then it's been a great time people thank you for all you've done for me but we pray we see it through and we pray we get fatter and fitter after it for them to see progress and not say they can't do anything after surgery."
In May, a month before his passing, Alex, a Manchester United fan, took to his YouTube channel to share his hospital journey with his subscribers. "So basically, if you don't know, I have heart failure," he began. "My heart is weak, this can't get better unfortunately. You know, there's always hope, but this can't get better."
Alex went on to explain that he was awaiting a heart transplant.