Sarah Jessica Parker Visits Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment on Eve of SATC Revival Production

Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos of herself visiting Carrie Bradshaw's iconic NYC apartment building as the Sex and the City revival begins production this week.

By Ryan Gajewski 11 Jun, 2021 4:28 AMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebrities
Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder how she ended up at Carrie Bradshaw's home on the night before production begins for the Sex and the City revival.

The 56-year-old actress shared pics to Instagram on Thursday, June 10 that she snapped when an evening stroll through New York City's West Village neighborhood happened to take her to the apartment building that was used as the exterior for her character's abode.

She also gave a shout-out to Michael Patrick King, an executive producer on the original Sex and the City who will continue on in that role for HBO Max's 10-episode revival series And Just Like That…, which begins production on Friday, June 11, according to Sarah's post. HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date. 

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," she wrote. "MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified."

Among those sharing excitement about the post was Billy Eichner, who commented with three heart emojis. 

Sarah joins original core cast members Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) in returning for the new batch of episodes that centers on friends navigating life in their 50s. Among the other performers set to reprise their roles are Chris Noth (Mr. Big), David Eigenberg (Steve), Evan Handler (Harry), Mario Cantone (Anthony) and Willie Garson (Stanford).

One notable name who won't be returning is Kim Cattrall (Samantha), as she has distanced herself from the franchise in recent years. 

Keep scrolling for all the details about the new series. 

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

