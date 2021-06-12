We Are Lady Parts' Sarah Kameela Impey Says It's the Show You "Wish" You Had in Your Teens

Peacock's We Are Lady Parts is not your typical comedy—and that's a good thing.
In an exclusive conversation with E! News, actress Sarah Kameela Impey, agreed the six-episode series' portrayal of an all-female Muslim band is an especially unique addition to the crowded streaming landscape. She remembers reading the pilot and thinking she's "never seen scripts like this."
Here's why: The show centers on Amina (Anjana Vasan), a nerdy PhD student trying to find her place in the world. She also happens to be incredibly talented at playing the guitar, which draws the attention of Saira (Sarah), Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), Bisma (Faith Omole) and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), aka Lady Parts. The punk band recruits a very straight-laced Amina in their efforts to reach super stardom, and hilarity ensues.
Sarah tells us the series, directed and written by Nida Manzoor, is so great because it highlights "multifaceted examples of women."
"We've never seen people who looked like us play these pilots, and be portrayed in this beautiful way," Sarah says, adding the cast "overwhelmingly" has received love and support from viewers.
And audiences don't have to be Muslim or people of color to connect to We Are Lady Parts, because it's about "human experiences" as a whole, according to Sarah. Yes, the characters are all Muslim, but as she explains, "Their faith is one element of their identity."
Still, seeing minority communities represented on-screen is important, and Sarah says she's heard from fans who "wish that this was made so many years ago."
She adds more than a handful of individuals told her "it would have been great if we felt seen then," but Sarah acknowledges it's "amazing" they're represented in the TV world now. "All we can do is evolve from now, you know? We're setting a precedent and going, ‘Yep, we're here. This is what we do,'" she explains.
"That's why we made it, to celebrate these characters and their complexities," Sarah continues, "And again, fall in love with these characters and just really understand that all of these people exist, and they belong, and they deserve to belong."
Sarah herself portrays the lead singer Saira, who, upon introduction, seems to have an anger issue. But Sarah says not to judge a book by its cover, because the reality is Saira's just a person whose problems are "closer to the surface" than others.
Though the series has yet to be renewed for a second season, Sarah says she hopes to see Saira's continued growth. "She's always had her family, which is the band, but to find even more people that resonate and understand and are on the same track. And I think that's such a massive world to explore," she shares.
We Are Lady Parts is currently streaming on Peacock.
(E! News and Peacock are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)