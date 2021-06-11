See Mike Shouhed Tease MJ Javid's Love of Animal Print Clothing in Hilarious Shahs of Sunset Clip

Jungle (and baby) fever!

In a hilarious exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, June 13 episode of Shahs of Sunset, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed go shopping ahead of co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby shower/sip and see/welcome party for son Elijah. But it turns out the party title is just semantics.

"A sip and see is a Southern tradition where women sip mimosas and see the baby," MJ, who is mom to two-year-old Shams, tells the camera. "That's exactly what I did last year. Whereas a welcome party is when Golnesa doesn't want to copy me, so we have to rebrand it for her ego."

Golnesa's jungle-themed bash calls for costumed outfits, and Mike tries to guess which animal print jumpsuit MJ will wear. From zebra stripes to leopard spots, MJ certainly has a lot of outfits to choose from!

Mike deadpans that he'll just go as a snake.

"Do you want to mimic somebody else?" MJ dishes some more shade.