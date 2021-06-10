The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams Reflects on "Very Intense Years" in Rare Interview

It wasn't easy growing up Greg Brady.

As fans of the iconic Brady Bunch well know, Barry Williams brought the TV family's oldest brother to life on the beloved sitcom and all the Brady iterations that followed. But, as he shared during a recent rare interview on Australia's morning talk show Today Extra, playing a growing teen while he was a growing teen proved to be a unique experience.

"The years were very intense years for me," he said. "All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on The Brady Bunch." As he put it, "There were a lot of changes."

Imagine going through your most cringey years in front of the entire world. "You can hear the voice changing, you can see the hair changing, you can see the growth spurts going on with all of us," he listed off. "So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun."

Now at 66 years old and with a career spanning over five decades, Williams' legacy is not lost on him. "I'm fortunate that I've been able to diversify and do different things," he said, "but the Brady has always been very much a constant and certainly because it's never been off the air, people have made that connection and it's very solid. So that's mostly what I get recognized from and that's fine with me. I feel like I have a nice relationship…a multi-generational relationship with so many different people."