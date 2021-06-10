Michael Douglas Was Mistaken for 18-Year-Old Daughter Carys' Grandpa at Her Graduation

When Michael Douglas attended his daughter's high school graduation there was pomp, there was circumstance and just a wee bit of awkwardness.
During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old actor gushed about attending the graduation ceremony of his 18-year-old daughter Carys—one of his two kids with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. And although the virtual celebration sounded like it went off without a hitch, The Kominsky Method star revealed there was a mix-up that, not going to lie, sounded uncomfortable AF.
"It's a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" the actor recalled. "I said, 'Well, I don't know, man. Yeah, OK.'"
Although the actor recalled the remark being a bit on the "rough" side to hear, he did seem to take the comment in good stride.
"I'm not gonna take it personal," he continued. "I think they're just trying to be nice."
Michael also revealed that due to COVID precautions, he, along with his wife and the couple's 20-year-old son, Dylan, were able to attend but were audience members within a separate space.
"It was a virtual graduation," he explained. "We couldn't actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that. It was so wonderful. I'm so proud of her."
Since the couple's two children will now be out of the house and attending college, Michael also discussed his candid thoughts about he and his wife becoming empty nesters.
"There is that moment when they're gone—they're out of the house and they're gone—and you look at each other and in the back of your mind you're thinking, 'What are we gonna talk about?'" he joked. "As a marriage, so much of your time revolves around talking about your kids, what they're doing, how they're doing, this and that, so it's easy conversation."
The couple's heart-to-hearts are undoubtedly still centered around their kids. Last month, the Academy Award winner also shared his heartwarming glee about Carys on Instagram.
"Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!" the actor captioned the sweet post. "Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!"
