How Kelsea Ballerini Rocked "Peace, Love and Pink Pleather" at the 2021 CMT Awards

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Attends Her First-Ever Fashion Show at NYFW

Kelsea Ballerini came to play in pink!

As co-host of the 2021 CMT Awards, the "hole in the bottle" singer didn't want to disappoint fans with her red carpet style. With a little bit of "peace, love, and pink pleather," the 27-year-old artist turned heads for all the right reasons thanks to her glam and style team.

"These looks I created on Kelsea for the 2021 CMT Awards were totally inspired by her killer outfits," celebrity hair and makeup artist Tarryn Feldman exclusively shared with E! News. "Her stylist, Molly Dickson, came up with a really fun color story for her hosting and carpet looks. We all thought it would be best to keep makeup really clean, pretty, glowy, and LASHY! I used a variation of lashes on her to change the makeup look a little but still kept it clean."

For Kelsea's red carpet look, Tarryn used KISS' My Lash But Better in the Blessed style. She also used the brand's glueliner to make applying the lashes even easier.

As Tarryn explained, "On this carpet, we couldn't live without a good natural, but full lash."