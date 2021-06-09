Kanye & IrinaKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74

Blake Lively's father Ernie starred in The Dukes of Hazzard and Turner & Hooch, in addition to appearing as her dad in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

By Cydney Contreras 09 Jun, 2021 11:46 PMTags
Watch: Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74, his rep confirms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of cardiac complications on Thursday, June 3 while surrounded by his wife and children, including Blake Lively and actress Robyn Lively

Fans will recognize Ernie from his role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Blake starred in the 2005 and 2008 movies as girl next door Bridget, while Ernie played her single father.

Additionally, he portrayed Longstreet B. Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, a motel clerk in Turner & Hooch and the father of Maddie in Disney's Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Since then, the actor has booked guest roles in shows such as The West WingSaving Grace and Ghost Whisperer

According to Us Weekly, Ernie underwent a retrograde heart procedure in 2013, which gave him a new lease on life. At the time, he said, "I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years.'"

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

"I moved to Utah because of the snow, but I haven't been able to ski. I literally didn't have the heart to do it," he shared "Now, I'm excited about living the rest of my life instead of sitting around."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Passenger 57 actor also expressed excitement about his growing family, revealing, "My youngest daughter is newly married and wants a big family. She says she wants 30 kids. I said, 'Why don't you start with one?'"

His comments came just over a year after Blake married Ryan Reynolds, who is the father of her three daughtersInez, 6, James, 4, and Betty, 8-months.

Blake has yet to comment on her father's passing.

