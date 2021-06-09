Christopher Meloni Embraces His "Zaddy" Reputation in Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Christopher Meloni is ringing in this (wet hot American) summer with a steamy photo shoot, and we can't look away.
The Law & Order actor, now 60, posed in a series of polaroid-style thirst traps for Interview Magazine on Wednesday, June 9. The below pics show off his bulging arms, hairy midriff, edgy tattoos, love of pizza and whimsical fashion sense.
Meloni models in tank tops and reclines on a lounge chair—indoors—all while acknowledging his own hotness.
When asked about being a "zaddy," the father of two responded, "I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I'm a zaddy." (He and his wife of 25 years, Doris Sherman Williams, share kids Sophia, 20, and Dante, 17.)
He also admitted he's "been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape." As he explained, "I have a trainer, and we're going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I'd been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs."
The Man of Steel star knows his bod is popular among fans, adding, "I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work."
Yet, Meloni is aware the Law & Order fans aren't completely satisfied. In fact, he responded those that ship his character Elliot and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia, asking point-blank, "You're thirsting to see their relationship be consummated?" He went on, "That's like asking me to try to stop the northbound train by lying down on the track. That's a third-rail question."
Just last month, Meloni shared his reaction to the surprising moment Elliot told Olivia he loved her, causing us all to do a double take.
"I really mean this, I'm not being queer or cagey, I just think it's unfair and outside my scope to answer that," he told E! News. "That's what I loved about the moment. It's an interpretative moment. It was specifically written that way for a question like that."
Read his latest interview here and be prepared to blush.