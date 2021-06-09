Nikki Reed Reveals Why She and Evan Rachel Wood “Didn't Speak” For Years After Thirteen

From frenemies to BFFs!
Eighteen years after co-starring in Thirteen, Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed talk to each other weekly—"sometimes daily," Nikki said on the June 4 episode of the Story + Rain Talks podcast. "We Facetime together."
But their relationship wasn't always so sunny. Evan and Nikki were just 15 when the movie premiered, and according to the Twilight alum, the girls "had a couple of years after that film where we didn't speak."
Nikki, who is a wellness contributor to Story + Rain, revealed how the pair eventually reunited and got over their feud.
As she explained, "As adults, we realized that it's because the process of creating a film and promoting it… We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere."
She continued, "Which, now, in hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how to treat all young women in this industry?!'"
Nikki, now 33, feels that it's "amazing" that she and Evan "reconnected" years ago. "In our early 20s, I reached out I was like, 'Hey, what happened?! You know, I love you so much, and I don't know what happened,'" Nikki shared. "And [Evan] said, 'Oh man, I love you too. We've got to get together.'"
The BaYou With Love founder said the estranged friends sat down together and spent two hours catching up. As Nikki put it, they were "vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process. We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down. She and I are so close now."
Their mutual background as child stars and their newfound experience as moms has also helped them bond.
"We grew up together, and I think, like all relationships, we took a little break in the beginning while we figured out who we were," Nikki explained. "She obviously had a very intense period of time where she was, I think, going through a lot of her own stuff. And so, as adults, to be able to reconnect and talk as moms together now, we're both moms. We have a lot of shared experiences."
Nikki is mom to 4-year-old Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder with her second husband, Ian Somerhalder, while the Westworld star welcomed Jack Matfin Bell with ex-husband Jamie Bell in 2013.