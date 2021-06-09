Morgan Stewart Reveals Thyroid Disorder Diagnosis & Scary Symptoms

Morgan Stewart is opening up about her postpartum health scares—and urging new moms to get checked.

The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop took to Instagram Stories today to open up about her ongoing ailments. "Another example of everything seeming wonderful on Instagram and the reality being the total opposite," Morgan wrote on June 9.

Since giving birth to daughter Row on Feb. 16, Morgan admitted to suffering from dizziness and tense pain. "It was as if somebody had been instructed to make a tiny home behind my eye so that they could constantly push on it," she revealed, explaining she's felt "completely off" for the last nine weeks. "I felt like I had become very small in my own body and was no longer in control of it."

By May 21, Morgan experienced temporary loss of movement in her right arm before slurring her words. "I was no longer speaking proper English or able to communicate efficiently," the Necessary Realness host captioned. "I was just lost in panic and uncertainty."