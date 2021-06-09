Kanye & IrinaKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

You Have to See These Photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan Recreating Pam & Tommy's Wedding

More than two decades since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee infamously tied the knot, Lily James and Sebastian Stan are headed to church in character for Hulu's upcoming miniseries.

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, 1995S. Granitz/WireImage

After just a mere few days, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were infamously wed.

While it's been 26 years since the Baywatch icon and Mötley Crüe drummer unforgettably tied the knot in the span of 96 hours, it seems that milestone moment is being brought to life once again as part of Hulu's upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James as the blond Playboy bombshell and Sebastian Stan as the rocker. In new photos snapped on June 5, fans can see the two actors once again impressively in character as they filmed outside a church in Los Angeles, seemingly recreating Pam and Tommy's nuptials. In one shot, Sebastian can be seen carrying Lily into the church. 

However, if this is the moment they say "I do," it's not entirely accurate. After all, in real life, Pamela and Tommy wed on a beach in Cancun all those years ago. As for their outfits, they're far from the white bikini and shorts the bride and groom actually donned for the occasion. 

Still, the costumes aren't pure imagination. The skin-tight red dress Lily has on is similar to one Pamela actually wore with Tommy in Las Vegas a month after they became husband and wife. 

Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History

But, the costumes aren't pure imagination, either. The skin-tight red dress Lily has on is similar to one Pamela actually wore with Tommy the year they became husband and wife. 

While the countdown continues until fans can watch their marriage unfold in Hulu's highly anticipated project, see all the photos from the set so far below—and try not to do a double take. 

I Do

The stars were spotted filming outside of a church in Los Angeles, seemingly in reference to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamously hasty wedding. 

Wedding Bells

It looked like 1995 all over again as Lily James and Sebastian Stan, undeniably in character, filmed for the upcoming Hulu series outside of a church.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

We can't even begin to describe to you the rush of feelings we had about this picture. How does Lily James look so much like Pamela Anderson? How does Sebastian Stan look both exactly like Tommy Lee and exactly like Sebastian Stan with a lot of tattoos? Why are his pants so low? Did he actually get his nipples pierced? Does Lily actually have Sebastian's actual nipple ring in her actual teeth? So many questions. 

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Seth shared this picture on Twitter along with photos of Sebastian and Lily with the caption, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am." He's not wrong, but he's not exactly right either. 

Help

This smoldering pic was hiding at the end of a slide show on Rogen's Instagram. We're not sure if we're supposed to find this guy hot, but we're sorry, we do. 

How Is this Even Possible?

Has Lily James always looked exactly like Pamela Anderson and we just didn't notice? What kind of makeup magic is this?! 

Stop Playing With Us, Sebastian

Sebastian shared this photo with a profound Tommy Lee quote: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." 

