You Have to See These Photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan Recreating Pam & Tommy's Wedding

After just a mere few days, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were infamously wed.

While it's been 26 years since the Baywatch icon and Mötley Crüe drummer unforgettably tied the knot in the span of 96 hours, it seems that milestone moment is being brought to life once again as part of Hulu's upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James as the blond Playboy bombshell and Sebastian Stan as the rocker. In new photos snapped on June 5, fans can see the two actors once again impressively in character as they filmed outside a church in Los Angeles, seemingly recreating Pam and Tommy's nuptials. In one shot, Sebastian can be seen carrying Lily into the church.

However, if this is the moment they say "I do," it's not entirely accurate. After all, in real life, Pamela and Tommy wed on a beach in Cancun all those years ago. As for their outfits, they're far from the white bikini and shorts the bride and groom actually donned for the occasion.

Still, the costumes aren't pure imagination. The skin-tight red dress Lily has on is similar to one Pamela actually wore with Tommy in Las Vegas a month after they became husband and wife.