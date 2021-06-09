Naya Rivera's Dad Recalls Gut-Wrenching Final Call With Glee Star Before Her Death

Watch : Naya Rivera's Dad Asks Fans to Leave Ryan Murphy Alone Amid Dispute

It's a moment that will forever haunt Naya Rivera's dad George.

On July 8 of last year, his daughter and grandson Josey were boating on Lake Piru in Southern California when the Glee star FaceTimed him with a question: Would it be safe to go out for a swim?

"I could see that the wind was blowing and my stomach was just cringing," he recalled to People magazine. "I kept telling her, 'Don't get out of the boat! Don't get out of the boat! It will drift away when you're in the water.'"

Just a few minutes later, when their call cut short, George "had this bad feeling that was just killing me."

Unfortunately, his gut was right. Later that day, Josey was found alone in the boat with Naya, 33, nowhere to be found. It would take five days to recover her body, found floating on the lake's surface in the early hours of July 13. An autopsy detailed her cause of death as an accidental drowning.