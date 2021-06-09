You Won't Recognize Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in This New Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

Jessica Chastain is taking on life through the eyes of Tammy Faye Bakker.
Based on the 2000 documentary by the same name and due out in theaters on Sept. 17, the upcoming drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye stars Jessica as the iconic televangelist—but one watch of the film's new trailer and it's suddenly hard to separate the two women.
As the movie spans the rise and fall of Tammy and husband Jim Bakker and their empire, Jessica becomes increasingly unrecognizable behind the layers of Tammy's signature wardrobe, hair and makeup—spiky eyelashes included.
"This," Jessica proudly declares in character at the end of the trailer, "is who I am."
Along for the ride is Andrew Garfield as Jim and Vincent D'Onofrio equally as unrecognizable as famed televangelist Jerry Falwell.
"I'm really excited to share this trailer with you," the actress wrote in a June 9 Instagram post. "Took us almost 10 yrs to get here."
And it seems she isn't the only one excited for the movie's release. Maggie Gyllenhaal commented, "This looks great." Even Lindsay Lohan took notice of the trailer and left a few praise hand emojis on the post.
Back in March, Jessica honored the late Tammy, who would have turned 79 years old, with an Instagram tribute. "Couldn't have said it better myself," she captioned a clip of performers singing to Tammy on her show. "Happy birthday to the one, the only... Tammy Faye Bakker!"
While fans wait for the movie's official release, take a quick dive into the world of Tammy Faye with the brand new trailer above!