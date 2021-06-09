Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Address Claim They Did Not Ask Queen About Baby Lili's Name

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana is less than a week old, her name is already at the center of some conflicting chatter.
On Wednesday, June 9, the BBC reported, citing an unnamed Palace source, that the proud parents allegedly did not ask Queen Elizabeth II about naming their newborn Lilibet, which as royal fans well know, is the monarch's lifelong personal nickname.
Harry and Meghan, however, swiftly denied the claim. According to a spokesperson for the couple, before announcing their daughter's birth, Harry called his grandmother first of all his family members and shared his and Meghan's wish to name their baby girl Lilibet in honor of the queen. They would have used a different name if Queen Elizabeth did not support the choice.
The sovereign is not the only royal Lili is named after. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen," the baby's birth announcement explained, "to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
If there were any underlying issues with the newborn's name, there was no evidence of that in the family's public well wishes following the news of her birth. As a June 6 statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
As for the new parents of two, it sounds like Harry and Meghan are happily soaking up these days with their newest addition. As they said in a personal message posted on their Archewell charity website, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."