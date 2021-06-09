Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Kidnap and Rape of Murdered British Woman Sarah Everard

British police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose death sparked outrage worldwide.

According to NBC News, Couzens virtually appeared in a London court on Tuesday, June 8, where he entered a guilty plea on charges of kidnapping and raping Everard. The Guardian reports Couzens is suspected of kidnapping her on the night of March 2, while the rape allegedly took place between March 2 and 10.

Additionally, per The Guardian, the 48-year-old officer "admitted responsibility" for killing Everard, but has not yet entered a plea on the charge of murder.

During the hearing, it was shared that a psychiatric report on Couzens may be ready by next month, according to The Guardian, when he is next scheduled to appear in court.

Members of the Everard family, including Sarah's parents Jeremy and Susan, were present for the hearing.