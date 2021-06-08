Drew Peterson’s Ex Recalls Scary "Red Flags" and What He Told Her About Missing Wife Stacy's Whereabouts

Drew Peterson's ex-fiancée Christina Raines is looking back on her relationship with the convicted murderer, who her father, Ernie Raines, says he was always suspicious of.

In the upcoming episode of Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson, the father-daughter duo recall Christina's 2007 engagement to Drew, which coincided with the investigation into his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson's, disappearance. As Ernie tells it, "I was worried about her."

Christina, who was 23 at the time, didn't believe Drew could've hurt Stacy until they got in a lover's spat that year. She explains she broke up with Drew and went to stay with an ex-boyfriend at the height of the investigation in January 2009, at which point Drew turned possessive.

"Me and my ex-boyfriend were just friends at that time," she remembers, "and Drew texted me, he was like, 'What are you doing on his lap?'"

Christina admits she was on her ex's lap, but jumped off upon reading Drew's message. She says, "I was like, 'How would you even know?' And he was like, 'I was looking through your window.'"

She adds he clearly had "trust issues," but there were other "red flags" that began to pop up.