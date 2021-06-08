Justin Sylvester Share BTS Pics While Co-Hosting the Today Show

E! News personality Justin Sylvester is having the time of his life Today!

The Emmy nominated co-host of E! News' Daily Pop traveled to New York City to guest host on the Today show opposite anchor Jenna Bush Hager this week. Justin adorably captured his arrival at 30 Rock studios after starting his morning off with DJ Khaled's "We Going Crazy" track.

"Do you think I'm excited? I'm super pumped," Justin told fans on Instagram Stories. "By the way guys, I'm at the Today show if you didn't know. This is crazy. I feel like I became Mrs. Brad Pitt overnight. It's nuts. This is the craziest morning of my life."

Even "the one and only" Jenna gave Justin a sneak peek into her dressing room! "Everybody's just so nice," Justin gushed. "I'm finally here you guys!"

Justin has appeared on Today as a guest since 2019 to test Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb's pop culture knowledge and dish on Real Housewives. He previously co-hosted the hit NBC morning talk show in December 2020. Justin will be guest hosting both the June 8 and 9 episodes.