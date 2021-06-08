Kim Kardashian Proves She Still Has Love for Kanye West in Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is proving that her love for Kanye West is far from faded.
The influential rapper turned 44 on June 8 and in addition to shoutouts from Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, the "Fade" musician also received a shoutout from Kim herself in honor of his special day. "Happy Birthday," she captioned the birthday post. "Love U for Life!"
Not only did the mom of four to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—who she shares with West—share a post of the two with three of their children to Instagram, but she also included a few special snaps to her stories as well. The first pic posted was a photo of a 10-year-old Kanye with "1987" written alongside a balloon emoji at the bottom. The second was an older photo of the couple back when Kanye was rocking blonde hair at the time and the last pic included the Grammy award winner posing alongside their kids.
Kim joins both her older sister and mom in showering the "Touch The Sky" rapper with celebratory praise on his big day. In a previous post, Khloe took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her, Tristan Thompson, Kim and Kanye on a beach vacation. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" she captioned the image. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"
The Kardashian matriarch also joined the day's festivities by posting a shot of herself and her soon-to-be former son-in-law with the caption, "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest."
The family's birthday shout-outs come four months after the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce after six years of marriage back in February.
Although the star hasn't spoken much about the divorce news since the filing, she did finally open up about her true feelings during the latest KUWTK episode.
"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim explained, adding that she can't relocate to Wyoming to be with Kanye. "I feel like a f––king failure and it's like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser."
Although a source close to the star recently told E! News that she has "definitely" moved on from the relationship and is doing well in general, the source also added, "It is sad for her at times to think about the kids having to deal with their parents being split."
Despite current events, Kim and her family's birthday love to Kanye proves that no matter what, they will always be a clique.