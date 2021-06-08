Jean Smart's Reaction to Hacks Getting a Second Season Is Comedy Gold

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Viva Las Vegas Hacks!

On Tuesday, June 8, HBO Max announced that Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a second season. The dramedy, created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, follows Smart as Deborah Vance, a comedic legend who has a longtime residency in Las Vegas. As her show is threatened by younger, newer talent, Deborah is forced to hire Ava Daniels, a comedy writer who has been canceled over a past tweet.

Along the way, this unlikely pairing transforms into a, albeit dark, mentorship. Intriguing, right? So, you can understand our excitement regarding this renewal news.

On Hacks' renewal, Smart shared in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it's 'No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it's Bette and Joan! And guess who's BETTE??!!'"

The co-creators were equally excited by this news, noting that they were "blown away by the positive reception to Hacks."