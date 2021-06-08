Chris Harrison Exits The Bachelor Franchise After Controversy

Watch : Chris Harrison "Stepping Aside" From "Bachelor" After Racism Controversy

Chris Harrison's journey has come to an end.



After almost 19 years of hosting The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, the 49-year-old star is set to officially exit the franchise, Deadline reports. According to the outlet, Harrison will allegedly receive an eight-figure settlement in exchange for not speaking out about his departure.

The news comes four months after he temporarily stepped aside from the series following his defense of Rachael Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell—who nabbed Matt James' final rose—faced controversy during her season after 2018 photos surfaced of her attending a plantation themed party.

"The woke police is out there," he said during an interview with Rachel Lindsay. "And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this."

As backlash poured in, Harrison took to social media to apologize for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism."