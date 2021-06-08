You Won't Believe You Missed This Freaky Friday Editing Error

Blink and you'll miss it!

A TikTok user is drawing attention to a particular scene in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday. As fans of the comedy well know, the film is about a single mother named Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) who don't see eye to eye. But after they read a fortune that causes them to switch bodies and live a day in the other person's shoes, they gain a new appreciation for each other.

Near the end of the movie, Anna's little brother Harry (Ryan Malgarini) is seen arguing with their grandfather (Harold Gould) and they're given a similar fortune. But before the two experience the same fate, they're tackled to the ground.

So, what's the big deal? As @thegabbienicole recently pointed out, the actor playing Harry in this scene isn't the same child star shown throughout the rest of the movie. Instead, he's portrayed by an adult stunt double.