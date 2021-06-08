Get to Know The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo, Katie Thurston’s First Impression Rose Pick

Will you accept this rose?
That's the million-dollar question Bachelorette star Katie Thurston asked contestant Greg Grippo during the highly anticipated season 17 premiere of the ABC dating series on Monday, June 7.
However, Katie didn't offer the 28-year-old competitor any rose. Instead, the New Jersey native earned the coveted First Impression Rose. Before handing him the prized possession, Katie opened up about their one-on-one time, which entailed Greg giving her an adorable noodle necklace that his niece made.
"Greg was so nervous, but after him and I had some alone time to chat, there's just something that's really sticking out about him," Katie said during her confessional.
The 30-year-old star shared similar sentiments when she handed Greg the First Impression Rose.
"I appreciate you opening up. I know you're nervous," she said. "But I do feel there's something there, and once we can get past those nerves, I think there's a great guy under there."
"God, this is, like, what I came for. I really, truly feel like there's a connection between us," Greg raved, with Katie adding, "I hope this gives you some validation...So, Greg, will you accept this rose?"
Naturally, he happily took the rose.
As he mentioned during his confessional, "I can't believe I got this. I cannot wait to spend more time with her. I'm so in it. Oh, my God. Let's do it!"
Ahead of The Bachelorette premiere, Katie opened up about how Greg caught her eye right from the beginning during an exclusive video interview with E! News.
"With Greg, he was just really true to himself, you know, and he came out of the limo so nervous and so honest about it and just like, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" she shared. "I thought that was very endearing that he wasn't trying to be cool. He wasn't trying to come in with a gimmick, he was like, 'This is me. I'm scared. Take it or leave it.'"
She added, "So I just kind of thought, you know, with that First Impression Rose, it would show, 'I'm interested. Don't be scared, have fun.'"
For those who missed Greg's limo entrance, he couldn't contain his excitement, telling the ABC star, "I was so happy when I found out you were The Bachelorette. I just keep saying, 'You're just a girl that I would go up to in a bar.' And I'm just really excited to see where this goes...I'm just so happy to be here in front of you tonight."
Now that The Bachelorette contestant has captured Katie's attention, get to know him a little bit better. From hoping to start a family to being a player (the sports kind!), keep on reading about Greg.
1. Greg Is Family-Oriented
The reality TV personality grew up in Edison, NJ. And from the looks of his Instagram, he's very family-oriented. In fact, it's an attribute highlighted in his ABC bio, which reads, "Greg is extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky-high. Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet!"
2. He Played College Basketball
According to Greg's Instagram posts, he played basketball for Saint Michael's College in Vermont. "Playing a college sport is an opportunity given to very few," he shared in 2016. "Excited I have the opportunity to talk about my journey here at St.Mikes with these two." According to the team's bio, the 6-foot-3-inch athlete was the team captain from 2015 to 2016.
3. He Works in Marketing
Greg is a marketing sales representative, per his LinkedIn page. He currently works at a company that specializes in "niche IT, Tech, and Digital Marketing talent."
4. He's a Dog Lover
In March 2020, The Bachelorette contestant snapped a sweet selfie with his pup on Instagram, writing, "Quarantine day 2: Dal has had enough of me and my rom coms." But how to Greg feel about cats knowing Katie is a self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady?" The verdict is still out.
5. He Wants a Large Family
Remember when we said he was a family man? Well, apparently Greg wants to have at least six children. However, before he starts that chapter in his life, he hopes to "travel the world with his wife before having kids."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.