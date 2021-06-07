Teyana Taylor Has the Most Epic Reaction to Being Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive"

Gilles Bensimon for MAXIM

"In regular Teyana Taylor fashion I said 'okay but look Ah b––ch doing her baby hairs' LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS...I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY?" Teyana continued. "As confused as I was my heart also melted...say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn…'The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.' Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through."

The Harlem-born star gushed in the interview that she "always felt like I should be on the cover," and admitted to joining We Got Love to capture her children's most precious moments growing up.

"My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school," Teyana told Maxim. "Usually my lens is on everybody else. It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good."

