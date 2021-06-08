Big Brother's Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Expecting Baby No. 3

The Big Brother family is getting even bigger.
E! News can exclusively reveal that Big Brother star Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea Gheesling are expecting their third child together. The couple is already proud parents to 4-year-old son Desmond and 3-year-old son Miles.
"I've been enjoying dad life," Dan exclusively shared with E! News when confirming the news. "With my wife Chelsea's business taking off during the pandemic, I've been fortunate to be able to spend even more time around my boys, which has been amazing. Outside of that, I've been focused on growing my daily Twitch broadcast, which has been in development for eight years."
Fans first met Dan in 2008 when he appeared on Big Brother season 10 and took home the top prize. He would return to the house four years later where he made it to the final two in season 14.
To this day, many consider him one of Big Brother's greatest contestants to play the game.
"I always keep in touch with Memphis [Garrett]. We recently hung out and our boys had a chance to meet and play together—that was a bit surreal!" Dan shared. "I keep in touch with Britney Haynes during the season. We'll text about who we like and she always makes me laugh with her commentary."
The former reality star continued, "I also keep in touch with Will Kirby. He's someone I'll call randomly just to catch up with. He's actually a really nice guy when he's not playing up to the fans."
And for those curious if Dan will ever let his kids watch dad compete in the Power of Veto, Head of Household competitions and other aspects of Big Brother, the answer is never say never.
For now, he's focused on being the best dad possible as they grow up right in front of his eyes.
"I'd imagine one day my kids will figure out I won a TV show, but I won't be the one to tell them!" he shared. "Big Brother has been such a great part of my life and am so grateful for the experience, but my kids just know me as daddy, so I'm going to keep it that way for as long as I can."
He added, "Right now my kids are more interested in dinosaurs and knights than watching Big Brother, but if they ever do want to watch the show, I'm sure it will be a fun little trip down memory lane. If my kids ever want to go on the show, I'll support them in whatever they want to do, but I think they'll make their own paths in life."
