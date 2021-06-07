Sarah Jessica Parker’s Daughter Tabitha Is a Budding Fashionista and Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker's twins are all grown up!
Over the weekend, the Sex and the City icon brought Tabitha Broderick, 11, to work with her in New York City for a mommy-daughter date (and yes, there were shoes involved!). She and Tabitha posed in front of her storefront, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, on Sunday, June 6, in the Big Apple.
It's clear from the pics that Tabitha has inherited her mom's sense of style and love of fashion. Both had on flowing summer dresses, with Sarah keeping it business casual in a grey button-down dress, while the tween rocked a pink floral-print piece with ruffled sleeves. She even accessorized with a green floral mask.
However, as Carrie Bradshaw would surely tell you, the shoes are the most important part of any outfit. And for their special outing, the pair matched their footwear by wearing pointed-toe Zizi mules with buckled straps ($395). SJP chose an aqua shade and Tabitha opted for a mustard version of the metallic heel.
Inside the store, the fashionistas were spotted modeling shoes, carrying boxes of products and helping customers.
This seemed to be just one stop for the duo during a packed day, as the actress carried a shopping bag from her own label and her mini-me had a Staples bag. (It seems Tabitha's twin Marion didn't join them for the unofficial Take Your Daughter to Work Day.)
Though Sarah and her daughter nailed the latest trends, the 56 year old has been throwing it back to the 1990s when it comes to her onscreen endeavors. She's reprising her role as Carrie from SATC in the forthcoming reboot, And Just Like That, and her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2.
Yet, that doesn't mean she's too busy for family time. She and her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick, recently feted their 18-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick, who graduated from high school in May. Sarah shared pics of the big day on Instagram, writing, "With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."