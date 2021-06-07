Ellie Kemper Publicly Apologizes Amid Veiled Prophet Ball Controversy

A week after social media erupted over her resurfaced Veiled Prophet Ball crowning, Ellie Kemper has officially spoken out.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Monday, June 7, the 41-year-old Bridesmaids star and The Office alum acknowledged participating in the 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball held in her native Missouri—in which she was crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty"—and decried some of the organization's history.

"Hey guys – when I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown," she began her social media statement. "The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past. I was not aware of this history at that time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved."



Making her stance clear, she continued, "I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards."