Netflix Summons a Second Season of Shadow and Bone: See the Cast React

Netflix has summoned more of Shadow and Bone.

Yes, on Monday, June 7, the streaming service announced that the fantasy drama will have a second season. The cast, which includes Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Amita Suman and more, reacted to the news in a video uploaded to YouTube.

"I think it worked," the series' star Jessie, who plays Sun Summoner Alina Starkov, noted at the start of the clip. Co-star Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey, then took over and added, "Your summoning powers worked."

As footage showed fans trying their hands at summoning light, the cast confirmed that season two of the show is a go. Ben, who plays General Kirigan (a.k.a. The Darkling), announced, "Spoiler alert: I'll see you in season two."

For those who've yet to tune into the show, Netflix offered up the following description for season one: "In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive."