Watch Billy Porter Bid Farewell To His Pose Character After a Heartbreaking Series Finale

SPOILER WARNING!

Billy Porter may have said goodbye to Pose, but the Emmy winner is now ready for his own "rebirth."

In an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Porter revealed that his character Pray Tell inspired his own life off-screen. For those who have not seen the Pose series finale on June 6, Pray Tell passed away after his battle with AIDS. Porter shared his HIV diagnosis in May 2021, 14 years after testing positive.

"It is the death of the character of Pray Tell but it's the rebirth of me," Porter beautifully mused. "I'm really excited about that."

Porter previously told The Hollywood Reporter that playing Pray Tell was a "surrogate" to have important conversations. "I was able to say everything I wanted to say," Porter explained. "I survived so that I could tell the story. That's what I'm here for."

The E! Fashion Hall of Fame inductee continued on Daily Pop that he felt "blessed" to be on Pose.