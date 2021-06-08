Celeb Couples Are Fun, But These Hollywood Friendships Are the Definition of Meant-to-Be

Watch : Celebrate National Best Friend Day With Your E! Family

If this past year-plus has taught us anything it's that teachers and nurses aren't paid nearly enough and leggings can absolutely be considered pants. (Sorry, not sorry, pants purists.)

Also, friends are, like, really, really, really important.

Because when forced to lock it down, forgoing birthday parties and boozy brunches and book clubs and any manner of other IRL activity, we all found ways to maintain our bonds digitally. We Zoomed our faces off, made online parties, showers, even weddings a thing and leaned heavily into technology to find ways to be there for our besties even when we couldn't be there.

Which brings us to Kelly Rowland's January delivery experience. When welcoming her second son Noah Jan. 21, she welcomed her whole extended clan into the hospital room with her.

Though only her husband of seven years Tim Weatherspoon was allowed to be on hand, "We had our family join on Zoom," the "Black Magic" singer revealed to People.