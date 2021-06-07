Relive the Most Iconic KUWTK Moments Ever Before the Series Finale

Watch : Inside Kim Kardashian's Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

Out with a bang.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians revolutionized reality TV and pop culture as a whole ever since its premiere back in 2007. The iconic E! series concludes its 20-season run this Thursday, June 10.

Kim Kardashian announced the news in September 2020: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the Instagram post stated. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Despite the show's ending, KUWTK fans will have some pretty iconic memories to cherish forever.