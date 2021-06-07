Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Relive the Most Iconic KUWTK Moments Ever Before the Series Finale

Watch: Inside Kim Kardashian's Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

Out with a bang. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians revolutionized reality TV and pop culture as a whole ever since its premiere back in 2007. The iconic E! series concludes its 20-season run this Thursday, June 10.

Kim Kardashian announced the news in September 2020: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the Instagram post stated. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way." 

Despite the show's ending, KUWTK fans will have some pretty iconic memories to cherish forever.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

Fans witnessed multiple marriages and births of babies, cried at every breakup, laughed at Scott Disick's Todd Kraines pranks and mourned the loss of Kim's diamond earring in Bora Bora (don't worry, she eventually found it). Even Kylie JennerKhloe Kardashian and Kim K. all welcomed children the same year! The "triplet" cousins are BFFs today and only prove that the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner-Disicks are ready to take over. 

In honor of the series finale this Thursday, let's take a look back on some of the most iconic moments in the KUWTK franchise history. And don't miss the upcoming KUWTK reunion to hear Kim, Khloe and Kourtney recount their favorite memories from the past 20 seasons.

Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

