Shannen Doherty Reflects on Cancer Battle While Calling Out Hollywood's Beauty Standards

Shannen Doherty is sending a message about Hollywood's beauty standards.
On June 6, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram and reflected on how there were few female characters she could relate to in the movies she was watching.
"You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift," the actress wrote. "Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed."
Doherty, who's been very open about her health battle over the years, then reflected on her own journey. "I have lived. I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life," she added. "I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally."
At the end of her post, Doherty made it clear she's "done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to."
"I want to see women like me," she concluded. "Women like us."
Soon, several followers applauded Doherty for her words. "Thank you," model Paulina Porizkova wrote in the comments section. "We need more of you."
Added director and cinematographer Reed Morano, "You are beautiful and I love this."
Doherty's former co-star Jennie Garth also left a fire emoji.
During a 2019 interview with People, Doherty shared how her first breast cancer battle led her to reflect on her relationship with her body.
"I'm trying to figure out how to accept who I am now," the Charmed alum told the magazine. "I'm never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight."
However, she said she's trying to practice more self-love. "I'm trying to be kinder to myself," she added. "And I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given."
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, leading her to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Two years later, she announced she'd gone into remission. However, her cancer returned. According to Elle, Doherty shared the news with her friends and family in 2019. She didn't tell the public until the following year.
Doherty is continuing to fight and do the work she loves, starring in films like The Fortress.
"It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture," she told the magazine. "I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."