See This Touching Throwback Photo of "Eternal" Brothers Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

While they've been apart for nearly a decade, it's clear Vin Diesel will always carry Paul Walker in his heart.
On Sunday, June 6, the star of the upcoming F9 got a sweet reminder of his late co-star and friend when Paul's only child, 22-year-old Meadow Walker, sent him a touching throwback photo. In the picture, Vin and Paul's coordination is picture perfect as they smile in black shirts and similar sunglasses.
"Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now," Vin explained in the caption of his Instagram post. "@meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel."
"Naturally," he continued, "one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words."
The blockbuster star concluded the caption, "Hope to make you proud... All love, Always." The heartbreaking picture has since amassed more than 2 million likes, including a simple, but ultra sweet comment from Meadow: "I love you."
The two families have made their love for each other known over the years. When Meadow celebrated her 21st birthday in 2019, she got a special shout-out from "Uncle Vin" on Instagram.
"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," he wrote to her at the time. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid."
Meadow had recently turned 15 years old when her famous dad tragically died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40 years old at the time of his shocking passing, one that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and devastated his Fast & Furious family.
"Seven years...Not a day passes...," Vin wrote on Instagram in November, commemorating the anniversary of Paul's death. "All love, Always."
