See Halsey's Sweet Response After Fan Claims "You've Been Pregnant Forever"

Excited for Halsey to welcome their first child? You're not the only one.
Over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots, including a few photos of their baby bump. After seeing the pictures, one follower commented, "You've been pregnant forever." However, Halsey set the record straight, dropping a laughing emoji and replying, "I only announced it like 4 months ago."
Halsey announced their pregnancy in late January, sharing several baby bump photos on Instagram and writing, "Surprise!" Since then, the "Without You" star has continued to provide updates. From giving a glimpse into their Where the Wild Things Are baby shower to reflecting on their body, Halsey has shared several aspects of their pregnancy with their fans.
"I've been thinking lots about my body," they wrote on Instagram in February. "It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."
Halsey, who shared in March their pronouns are she/they, has also opened up their road to pregnancy before. They've spoken about freezing their eggs and their battle with endometriosis. And in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, they shared they suffered a miscarriage the year before.
So when fans recently started speculating about the artist's pregnancy journey, Halsey took to Instagram to send a message.
"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" they wrote on Instagram in March. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."
Halsey is expecting their little one with screenwriter Alev Aydin. In May, they shared some insight into their relationship, resurfacing a 2018 article that announced a movie was being developed based on the "Bad at Love" musician's life.
"Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead," they tweeted. "You know the rest!"